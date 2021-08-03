Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri called for the identification of the people behind the import of the 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, the explosion of which on August 4, 2020, inside the port of Beirut, left 200 people dead and more than 6,500 injured.

As a reminder, the investigating judge in charge of the investigation requested the lifting of the immunity of certain relatives of Nabih Berri including the former Minister of Finance Ali Hassan Khalil or the former Minister of Public Works Ghazi Zoaiter .

Justice is neither a petition nor a bravado, but rather a daily challenge which can be achieved through the independence of the judiciary, the implementation of the constitution and the law, and the elevation with the cause and the blood of martyrs above any repugnant political, electoral or sectarian consideration

From our political and legislative position, we say again that we will accept nothing less than justice and the penalization of the culprits, whatever position they occupy and to which camp to which they belong, and the door of entry to this would be the identification of the side that brought the nitrates of death to our capital Beirut as well as the causes of the explosion. (…)

There will be no immunity, protection or cover, except for martyrs, the law and the constitution.

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Cette publication est également disponible en : Français العربية Deutsch Italiano Español Հայերեն