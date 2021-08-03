Outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab paid tribute to the victims of the explosion in the port of Beirut in a statement, on the eve of the first commemoration of this tragedy which claimed the lives of more than 200 people and injured 6,500 people.

He therefore wondered about the reasons for the arrival of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in Lebanon and the circumstances of the explosion.

Hassa Diab also denounced the attempts to exploit this tragedy for political ends and estimated that there will be no real justice in Lebanon “if real justice is not done in the case of the explosion. from the Port of Beirut “.

