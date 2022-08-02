De gauche à droite, Marc Tourelle, maire de Noisy-le-Roi, SE. M. l'ambassadeur du Liban, Rami Adwan, Marie-Hélène Aubert, maire de Jouy-en-Josas et vie présidente du conseil départemental des Yvelines, Jacques Alexis, maire de Bailly et Bertrand Cognard, conseiller départemental des Yvelines

Time

Topic

11:30

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Beshara Rahi chairs mass service in memory of the Beirut port blast’s martyrs, at Saint Georges Cathedral, central Beirut.

16:00

A march from an-Nahar building to the Expatriate Statue facing the grain silos, organized by the families of the Beirut port victims.

 

 

 

 

