Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Beshara Rahi chairs mass service in memory of the Beirut port blast’s martyrs, at Saint Georges Cathedral, central Beirut.
16:00
A march from an-Nahar building to the Expatriate Statue facing the grain silos, organized by the families of the Beirut port victims.
=============R.A.H.
Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.