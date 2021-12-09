The daily Al Diyar believes that the political settlement involving the dismissal of Judge Tarek Bitar in charge of the investigation into the explosion in the port of Beirut could go through the parliament and more precisely through the presence of the deputies of the Free Patriotic Current during this event. session. This solution would be preferred by both Prime Minister Najib Mikati and President of the Chamber of Deputies Nabih Berri.

Once removed from the current investigation, the meetings of the Council of Ministers interrupted since the beginning of November will then be able to resume at the end of the holidays while Lebanon enters the electoral period. All critical cases, with the exception of the judicial aspect of the explosion at the Port of Beirut, would thus be postponed.

In return, the CPL would obtain the election of 6 deputies by Lebanese abroad during the next legislative elections. These voices could thus mainly benefit so-called civil society candidates, to the detriment of traditional political parties including the CPL. This vote could even lead to the loss of the majority on March 8. Moreover, this amendment favoring the vote of Lebanese abroad would face opposition from both Saudi Arabia and the United States.

For the time being, electoral projections would show that the Lebanese forces would retain their number of deputies, just like the progressive socialist party.