9:30

Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Firas Abiad, receives Turkish donation from Ambassador Ali Baris Ulusoy, consisting of 11 containers of drugs and medical equipment.

11:00

The Constituent Committee of the Families of Beirut Port Victims and Wounded holds press conference at UNESCO Palace, to disclose documents and correspondences relevant to the explosion.

11:30

Meeting for the ministerial committee tasked with following up on the repercussions of the financial crisis on the public sector, at the Grand Serail.

Meetings of Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdellatif Derian at Dar-al-Fatwa:

12:00

Caretaker Minister of Information Ziad Makary and MP Tony Frangieh

13:00

Delegation of the families of Beirut port blast martyrs





15:30

Caretaker Minister of Agriculture, Abbas Hass Hassan, receives German Ambassador to Lebanon, Andreas Kindl.

