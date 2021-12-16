The military court of cassation approved the release of 2 people, Jawad Abdel Ahad and Rodrigue Touma, suspected of being involved in the shooting of Tayyouneh.

From a media source, it is indicated that 68 people were involved in the incident of the most serious incident of a community nature since the end of the civil war, amid reciprocal accusations between the Lebanese Forces, Amal and Hezbollah concerning the shooting which took place. took place on October 14 during a demonstration by the Shiite duo following the decision of the First Chamber of the Court of Cassation to refuse the appeal by the former ministers against Judge Tarek Bitar, in charge of the investigation concerning the explosion of the port of Beirut.

The Amal movement and Hezbollah then issued a statement directly accusing the Lebanese Forces of being behind the shooting. The intelligence services of the Lebanese Army then considered summoning the leader of this party, Samir Geagea, as a witness after having indicted his security official.

From a media source, it was also indicated that an alternation between a former member of the Lebanese Army and the demonstrators of the Amal movement and Hezbollah would have been at the origin of the incidents of Tayyouneh, based on the testimony of a source. close to the intelligence services of the Lebanese Army.

This altercation would have taken place between Gilbert Marasidian, a former soldier who would have left the ranks 30 years ago and the demonstrators who would then have beaten him before acts of vandalism against private property took place. Gilbert Marasidian would thus have reacted because of the slogans of the demonstrators favorable to the president of the chamber of deputies Nabih Berri and describing Samir Geagea as being a Zionist. According to the same witnesses, the demonstrators were however unarmed and that the first shots were fired from the Badaro district, near the Mersaco building.

However, other witnesses accuse some protesters of hiding handguns in their clothing.

This shooting left 7 dead and more than 32 injured according to the latest report available.