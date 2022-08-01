NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdullah Bou Habib, on Monday met in his office at the Ministry with US mediator, Amos Hochstein, in presence of his accompanying delegation and US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea,

On emerging, Hochstein left without making a statement.

For his part, Bou Habib addressed the media and stressed the “unity of the Lebanese position”.

“There is tremendous progress. Negotiations are ongoing and have not ended yet; meanwhile, we are waiting for Israel’s reaction,” Bou Habib added.

