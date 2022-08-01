De gauche à droite, Marc Tourelle, maire de Noisy-le-Roi, SE. M. l'ambassadeur du Liban, Rami Adwan, Marie-Hélène Aubert, maire de Jouy-en-Josas et vie présidente du conseil départemental des Yvelines, Jacques Alexis, maire de Bailly et Bertrand Cognard, conseiller départemental des Yvelines

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdullah Bou Habib, on Monday met in his office at the Ministry with US mediator, Amos Hochstein, in presence of his accompanying delegation and US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, 

On emerging, Hochstein left without making a statement.

For his part, Bou Habib addressed the media and stressed the “unity of the Lebanese position”.

“There is tremendous progress.  Negotiations are ongoing and have not ended yet; meanwhile, we are waiting for Israel’s reaction,” Bou Habib added.

 

 

