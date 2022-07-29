NNA – Kyiv denied Friday its forces had struck a prison holding Ukrainian prisoners of war, after Moscow said an attack on a jail in rebel-held territory had left dozens dead and many more injured.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine, which fully adhere to and fulfil the principles and norms of international humanitarian law, have never conducted and are not conducting shelling of civilian infrastructure, especially places where fellow prisoners of war are likely to be kept,” the military said in a statement. –AFP

================= L.Y