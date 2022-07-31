De gauche à droite, Marc Tourelle, maire de Noisy-le-Roi, SE. M. l'ambassadeur du Liban, Rami Adwan, Marie-Hélène Aubert, maire de Jouy-en-Josas et vie présidente du conseil départemental des Yvelines, Jacques Alexis, maire de Bailly et Bertrand Cognard, conseiller départemental des Yvelines

NNA – Ukraine today denied that it had attacked the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea with a drone, which led to the injury of 6 people, according to Moscow, and described the Russian accusations as a deliberate provocation, according to AFP.
 
“Russian accusations of a Ukrainian attack on the headquarters of the Russian fleet in Sebastopol are a deliberate provocation,” Odessa regional administration spokesman Sergey Brachuk said in a statement, adding that “the liberation of the occupied Ukrainian Crimea will happen in another, more effective way.”

 

