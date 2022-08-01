NNA – The first shipment carrying Ukrainian grain has set off today from the port of Odesa for the first time since last February 24, the Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon quoted Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov as saying.
The Embassy was referring to the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni expected to dock at the port of Tripoli in northern Lebanon.
=============R.A.H.
