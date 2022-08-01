NNA – The Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon said, in a tweet on Monday, that “the Syrian government has forgotten that article 860 of the Lebanese Code of Civil Procedure stipulates that the assets of foreign states which are subject to private law can be seized.”
It added that “the ultimate goal of the Ukrainian state is to keep flour and grains in Lebanon, but through legal means.”
=============R.A.H.
Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.