|On the occasion of the 700th anniversary of the death of Dante Alighieri,
in the presence of the Ambassador of Italy to Lebanon
H.E. Nicoletta Bombardiere,
in partnership with the Istituto Italiano di Cultura di Beirut,
Lebanese architect and artist Nayla Romanos Iliya
has the pleasure to invite you to the unveiling of
|A permanent public art installation inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy
The event is held during the 21st Italian Language Week in the World
Wednesday October 20th, 2021
At 5:30 PM
Square adjacent to St Elias church
Minet El Hosn – Kantari
The ceremony includes a live music and dance performance exclusively commissioned for the event, presented every 45 minutes until 9:00 pm.
Music performance by NDU string ensemble, artistic director father Khalil Rahmé
Dance performance by Yara Boustany and Nader Bahsoun
RSVP by Friday October 15th
[email protected]