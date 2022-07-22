NNA – Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati received, at the Grand Serail on Thursday, French envoy in charge of coordinating the international support to Lebanon, Ambassador Pierre Duquesne, accompanied by French Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo.

Separately, Mikati held a meeting with Caretaker Minister of Justice Henry Khoury, in the presence of the Head of the Higher Judicial Council and the State Prosecutor of Cassation.

Following the meeting, Khoury told reporters that the talks touched on the latest judicial developments.

Asked about the Maronite bishops’ statement on the detention of Archbishop Moussa Hage, Khoury said he will visit Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rahi to discuss the issue.

On the other hand, PM- designate met respectively with State Security Director General, Major General Tony Saliba, and the Governor of Baalbek-Hermel, Bashir Khodr.

Mikati later received a delegation representing the various sects and dignitaries of the region of Akkar, who came to demand the implementation of the provisions of the law relating to al-Tleil explosion.

Mikati also held a meeting with Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities Judge Bassam Mawlawi.

============R.A.H., L.Y