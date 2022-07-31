NNA – Following his visits to the French capital, Paris, Brussels, and the Greek capital, Athens, to discuss energy security, US President Joe Biden’s Special Envoy for the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, Amos Hochstein, will travel to Lebanon today, the US State Department said in a statement on its website.
