The director of Rafic Hariri hospital reassured people wanted to be vaccinated, indicating that they are safe despite the power outages suffered by local hospitals.

The doses would be stored in freezers whose current would be ensured for 8 hours with UPS. The temperature is also monitored outside and inside these freezers.

The vaccines are safe. The refrigerators where they are stored are supported by two separate generators and a UPS with 8hrs capacity. The temperature is continuously monitored internally and externally. The vaccines are safe. – Firass Abiad (@firassabiad) July 10, 2021

