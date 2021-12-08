Energy and Water Resources Minister Walid Fayyad has indicated that he will soon travel to France for an official visit to discuss the exploration and exploitation of potential oil and gas resources in Blocks 4 and 9 , following a meeting with the President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun.

He should thus meet there officials of the company Total, specifies the minister.

In addition, Walid Fayyad also noted that the contract for the supply of gas and electricity via Jordan and Syria should be signed in the coming days.

An exploratory drilling was thus carried out in block 4, last year and ended in relative failure, with the presence of traces of gas but without the presence of a reservoir like those found in the other countries of the region. . Additional studies of the rocks extracted from block 4 should therefore be carried out. A new drilling at block 4 would not be excluded, with a view to discovering reservoirs similar to the Tamar oil field.

As a reminder, exploratory drilling at block 9 was postponed in particular because of Israeli claims on a part of this area which nevertheless has great potential. Exploration of this block therefore depends on negotiations between the two countries, negotiations which are currently at a standstill while the economic situation has deteriorated in Lebanon.