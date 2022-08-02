NNA – Wednesday’s weather is expected to be little to partly cloudy with no change in the coastal temperature degrees, which will slightly increase in the inlands and the highlands, according to the Beirut airport-based meteorology department.

Coastal temperatures: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Mountainous temperatures: 17 to 28 degrees Celsius

Inland temperatures: 18 to 39 degrees Celsius

Surface winds: Southwesterly, with winds gusting between 10 and 30 km/hr

Visibility: Good along the coastline, worsens at higher altitudes due to fog

Coastline humidity: 55 to 80%

Sea: Medium waves, with surface water temperature at 29 degrees Celsius

Sunrise: 5:37

Sunset: 19:50

============R.A.H.