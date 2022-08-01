De gauche à droite, Marc Tourelle, maire de Noisy-le-Roi, SE. M. l'ambassadeur du Liban, Rami Adwan, Marie-Hélène Aubert, maire de Jouy-en-Josas et vie présidente du conseil départemental des Yvelines, Jacques Alexis, maire de Bailly et Bertrand Cognard, conseiller départemental des Yvelines

NNA – Tuesday’s weather is expected to be little to partly cloudy with no change in temperature degrees, according to the Beirut airport-based meteorology department.

 

Coastal temperatures: 27 to 31 degrees Celsius

Mountainous temperatures: 18 to 27 degrees Celsius

Inland temperatures: 18 to 38 degrees Celsius

 

Surface winds: Southwesterly, with winds gusting between 10 and 30 km/hr

Visibility: Good along the coastline, worsens at higher altitudes due to fog

Coastline humidity: 55 to 80%

Sea: Medium waves, with surface water temperature at 29 degrees Celsius

Sunrise: 5:48

Sunset: 19:40

 

 

 

 

 

=============R.A.H

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Un commentaire?