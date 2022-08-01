NNA – Tuesday’s weather is expected to be little to partly cloudy with no change in temperature degrees, according to the Beirut airport-based meteorology department.
Coastal temperatures: 27 to 31 degrees Celsius
Mountainous temperatures: 18 to 27 degrees Celsius
Inland temperatures: 18 to 38 degrees Celsius
Surface winds: Southwesterly, with winds gusting between 10 and 30 km/hr
Visibility: Good along the coastline, worsens at higher altitudes due to fog
Coastline humidity: 55 to 80%
Sea: Medium waves, with surface water temperature at 29 degrees Celsius
Sunrise: 5:48
Sunset: 19:40
