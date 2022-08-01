NNA – Tuesday’s weather is expected to be little to partly cloudy with no change in temperature degrees, according to the Beirut airport-based meteorology department.

Coastal temperatures: 27 to 31 degrees Celsius

Mountainous temperatures: 18 to 27 degrees Celsius

Inland temperatures: 18 to 38 degrees Celsius

Surface winds: Southwesterly, with winds gusting between 10 and 30 km/hr

Visibility: Good along the coastline, worsens at higher altitudes due to fog

Coastline humidity: 55 to 80%

Sea: Medium waves, with surface water temperature at 29 degrees Celsius

Sunrise: 5:48

Sunset: 19:40

=============R.A.H