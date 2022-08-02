Time

Topic

9:00

Ceremony in celebration of the conclusion of a project on Lebanon’s preparations for the Green Climate Fund, at the invitation of the Ministry of Environment, under the auspices and in the presence of Caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassine.





Meetings of Caretaker Information Minister, Ziad Makary, at his ministry office:

10:00

Venezuelan Ambassador to Lebanon Jesus Gregorio Gonzalez and Lebanon’s Ambassador to Venezuela Elias Lebbos.

11:30

Pakistani Ambassador to Lebanon Salman Athar.





10:30

Dialogue meeting with Kataeb party MPs at the Economic Social and Environmental Council.

12:30

Lebanese Forces Leader Samir Geagea holds press conference following a meeting for the “Strong Republic” parliamentary bloc and the party’s Central Council, in Maarab.

17:30

Beirut Fire Brigade commemorates second anniversary of the martyrdom of staff members in the Beirut port explosion, under the auspices of Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud.

==============R.A.H.