Women’s Day is very important day to Bassma as we celebrate all the great women who are facing poverty with bravery, and who are struggling to meet their children’s need every day!

To all the heroes out there, Bassma has organized a Day for them, on March 8, 2023 to empower them, and help them focus on a vital need in order to raise a healthy generation: “positive and non-verbal communication” with the precious collaboration of Liens de Vie, a life coaching association. This life coaching session will be followed afterwards by 6 additional sessions destined to struggling women in need.

Furthermore, a recycling workshop has been organized with Yalla Return to guide them on the use of recyclable items on a daily basis. Gifts for mothers have been distributed at the end of the event, and lunch served to all participants. At the end of the event, a cake was cut by all participants, in the presence of public figures.

The whole event took place in Bassma’s premises in Ain El Remmaneh, in the presence of all the team and public figures.

