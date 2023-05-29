The largest solar exhibition at Habtoor Hotel from 1st to 3rd June 2023

With an official ministerial support and with the sponsorship of the “Lebanese Center for Energy Conservation” and “Middle East Solar Industry Association, Lebanon International Solar Week kicks off at Hilton Habtoor Hotel in Sin El Fil (Convention Center). The exhibition is open daily from 3 pm to 9 pm, and the opening day is Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 5 pm, in the presence of officials and social figures.

Promo Team, a company with a wealth of experience in organizing specialized exhibitions since 1991, is spearheading a significant solar and alternative energy expo. The event is themed around the slogan: “Empowering the future through solar energy.”

The purpose of the exhibition is to introduce visitors to the latest and most important technology advancements in energy production, conservation, and storage, as well as provide a space for exchange between companies, individuals, and institutions that provide loans and facilities related to this field.

Concerning the exhibition, Mr. Elias Khoury, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PromoTeam, says: “Our Company is proud to have organized more than 100 specialized exhibitions in Lebanon and Arab countries for more than 30 years. Today, we are interested in shedding light on the solar energy market, which is in constant expansion. Its value is expected to exceed one billion US dollars in the near future. This type of investment is called a “feasible investment,” and we focus on it. All the money paid is quickly recovered and not wasted. Companies and investors can take advantage of this opportunity to develop and market their products and services in this growing market and achieve profits and savings at the same time.” Mr. Khoury thanked the supporters of the exhibition: Asaco, Suntech, Fronius, Pylontech, Eastman Solar, Power & Sun.

Moreover, the Lebanon International Solar Week will feature a series of special conferences and talks conducted by experts in the field of solar energy. These sessions will provide attendees with valuable insights into the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in energy production, conservation, and storage. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with industry leaders and gain a deeper understanding of the potential of solar energy in shaping a sustainable future.