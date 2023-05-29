Join “Residency, Citizenship by Investment Expo and Conference” this year

The seventh edition of the “Residency, Citizenship by Investment Expo and Conference” is set to commence this year at the Hilton Habtoor (Sin El Fil) in Beirut. The event will span from Thursday, June 1 to Saturday, June 3, 2023. The exhibition will be open every day from 3 PM to 9 PM, with the opening ceremony scheduled for 5 PM. Distinguished guests, including official and social figures, as well as industry experts, will be in attendance.

This conference is an ideal opportunity to learn about residency and citizenship programs through financial and real estate investment available in Lebanon and the Middle East, and to network with relevant individuals in this field. This conference also includes a unique exhibition suitable for both B2C and B2B audiences, and in the previous 2019 edition, the conference witnessed a record attendance of 2634 visitors. This year’s version will provide opportunities for investment in more than 25 countries in Europe, America and Caribbean islands through Golden Visa programs and real estate and financial investments.

Regarding the exhibition, the CEO of PromoTeam, Mr. Elias El Khoury, said: “The visitor will be able to discover a large number of countries that can grant the investor permanent residency or citizenship, allowing access to several European, US, and other countries without any visas. In addition to permanent residency and ownership in these countries, our exhibition offers profitable and fast-return investments that do not burden the investor for years to recover the capital, and this equation is golden and is what we focus on.” Mr. Khoury also thanked all the sponsors of the exhibition, and in particular My Pass Company.

In addition, the conference will feature a series of special conferences and talks led by renowned experts in the residency and citizenship investment field. Among them the mayor of Larnaca and other prominent figures. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights and knowledge from these industry leaders, further enhancing their understanding of the available programs and investment opportunities.