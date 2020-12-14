Moins d'une minute de lecture

Despite all the hardship and economic conditions Lebanon is going through, the NGO “Solidarity” wouldn’t miss the opportunity to celebrate happiness this year, adding smiles on Lebanese people’s faces, both children and adults, especially those who were affected by the August 4 explosion.

Citizens of Beirut are invited to share the joy of the holidays this year in the free of charge Christmas village, organized with the support of all the associations, organizations and sponsors who believed in Solidarity’s message and stood next to the people from the very first moment after the explosion. These benefactors aimed to reconstruct 1,000 households in the most damaged areas in Beirut.

Solidarity’s Christmas village will spread the holidays’ spirit through Christmas carols, entertainment for children and food and beverages booths.

Location: Behind Mar Mikhael Church – Achrafieh

Date: From 18 till 23 December 2020 17:00 till 22:00

The Christmas village will be inaugurated by a Christmas concert performed by students and graduates of Université Saint-Esprit Kaslik (USEK).

Solidarity respects and implements all COVID-19 precautionary measures and social distancing.