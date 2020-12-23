8 minutes à lire

Samsung Wins 44 CES 2021 Innovation Awards in Categories Spanning Mobile Devices, Streaming, Gaming, Accessibility & Sustainability, Among Others

Dubai, UAE – DECEMBER 22, 2020 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a global leader in technology, announced that 44 of its new product and service innovations received CES® 2021 Innovation Awards honors, including four Best of Innovations accolades, from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™. The prestigious awards recognize outstanding design and engineering in cutting-edge technology. The honor also serves to underscore Samsung’s heritage in developing groundbreaking and meaningful innovations that propel both the industry and society forward.

This year, the Galaxy Note20 5G/Ultra 5G and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition were among Samsung’s Best of Innovation award winners. Samsung’s award-winning Honorees span a range of categories, including Accessibility, Computer Accessories, Computer Hardware and Components, Digital Imaging/Photography, Embedded Technologies, Fitness & Sports, Gaming, Headphones & Personal Audio, Health & Wellness, Home Appliances, Home AV Components & Accessories, Mobile Devices and Accessories, Smart Home, Software and Mobile Apps, Streaming, Sustainability, Wearables, and Visual Displays.

The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the CTA, the owner and organizer of CES – the world’s largest and most influential technology event. CES 2021 will be the organization’s first-ever, all-digital event, taking place January 11-14. In addition, Samsung will be holding a virtual press conference at CES on January 11 at 9:00 AM ET, which will be live streamed as well on Samsung Newsroom and Samsung.com.

Following are details of the selection of Samsung’s award-winning products:

Best of Innovation, Headphones & Personal Audio: Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition – A CES 2021 Best of Innovation winner, the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition offer studio-quality audio for music listeners everywhere. With sound by AKG, along with an innovative two-way speaker system, users enjoy crisp sound with rich treble and deep bass. Its Ambient Sound technology allows users to choose how much background noise gets in, while an innovative three-microphone system offers crystal clear call quality. These earbuds are powered by an all-day battery—and can generate an hour of charge in just minutes. Finished in a signature B.Purple, these earbuds don’t just provide a superior listening experience—they also offer bold, game-changing aesthetics.

Best of Innovation, Mobile Devices: Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G/Ultra 5G – A CES 2021 Best of Innovation winner, the Galaxy Note20 5G is Samsung’s most powerful Note series yet — it works like a computer and lets you game like a pro wherever you go. Galaxy Note20 is equipped with an immersive display, pro-grade camera, lightning-fast processor, industry-leading productivity solutions and a more intuitive note-taking experience with an enhanced S Pen. It’s a productivity powerhouse that gives you the freedom to get more done in work, play and everything in between.

Eco-Design Award, Sustainability: Samsung Galaxy Buds Live – Galaxy Buds Live are the ultimate lifestyle earbuds, combining all-day comfort, sophisticated style, and cutting-edge audio technology—as well as sustainable sourcing and design. These earbuds offer a superior listening experience, equipped with Active Noise Cancellation for Open Type, and an advanced three-microphone system. They’re also among the most eco-conscious earbuds on the market, manufactured with recycled post-consumer materials and engineered with interchangeable parts that increase product lifespan and reduce landfill waste. Elevate your audio experience with Galaxy Buds Live: earbuds that look chic, sound great, and do right by the environment.

Innovation Honoree, Health & Wellness: Samsung Galaxy Watch3 – Galaxy Watch3 is a versatile smartwatch that brings together luxury design, ergonomic fit, and a comprehensive wellness experience. Built with premium materials and an elegant rotating bezel, Galaxy Watch3 boasts the craftsmanship of a luxury timepiece, while still offering all-day comfort. This device has all the tools you need to take ownership over your health. Stay in shape with next-generation fitness tracking and run coaching; improve recovery with advanced sleep scoring; monitor lung function with VO2 max and blood oxygen(SpO2) readings; and keep tabs on heart health with FDA cleared ECG monitoring. Experience an entire Galaxy of innovative features, right there on your wrist.

Innovation Honoree, Mobile Devices and Digital Imaging: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G – Galaxy Z Flip 5G brings blazing-fast speeds to the stylish foldable smartphone. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G features a unique Hideaway Hinge so the device can stay open at a range of angles, like a laptop screen– perfect for hands-free selfies and video chats. And with Flex mode, the 6.7” display automatically splits into two screens so you can easily view content on the top half of the display, and control them on the bottom half.

Innovation Honoree, Mobile Devices: Samsung Galaxy A51 5G – Samsung’s Galaxy A51 5G combines the power of 5G connectivity with the mobile innovations consumers care about most—an immersive display, a multi-lens camera system, long-lasting, Fast Charging Battery and sleek design. With 5G connectivity, users can access the latest network speeds to unleash new mobile experiences like seamless gaming, enhanced video chatting and higher quality streaming. Samsung is making 5G more accessible by harnessing next generation connectivity at a great value, paired with leading innovations for the perfect balance of new features and affordability. Now, Galaxy A51 5G lets you connect, create, and share content faster than ever before.

Innovation Honoree, Software & Mobile Apps: Samsung Wireless DeX – Samsung DeX, a proprietary productivity platform built into compatible Galaxy phones and tablets, lets users project a full desktop experience to an external screen, no matter where they are. In 2020, it received a major upgrade – Samsung DeX is now wireless, with no need for dongles and cords. For the first time, DeX allows users to wirelessly connect via compatible devices to Smart TVs and monitors using Miracast technology. Apps optimized for DeX look and function similar to those in a PC environment, allowing users to experience full computing with the power of a computer in their pocket.

Innovation Honoree, Streaming: Samsung TV Plus – Samsung TV Plus is Samsung’s Smart TV video service, delivering free TV and instant access to over 160 channels, spanning top news, sports, entertainment and more. Pre-installed on all 2016-2020 Samsung Smart TVs and available for free download on select Galaxy mobile devices, millions of people already use Samsung TV Plus, making it one of the top OTT services on the Samsung Smart TV platform. Users can instantly watch Samsung TV Plus for free with just an internet connection—no subscriptions, no credit cards, just free TV.

Innovation Honoree, Video Displays and Digital Imaging/Photography: Samsung The Premiere – The Premiere LSP9T is the world’s first HDR10+ certified, ultra-short throw (UST) projector. Instead of being set up at a distance or mounted to the ceiling, The Premiere can be positioned inches from the wall—and project a massive 130” image. With triple laser technology, 4K picture quality, and vivid brightness, The Premiere delivers an immersive viewing experience. Meanwhile, its built-in, multi-channel speakers deliver cinema-quality sound with Acoustic Beam technology. And it features Samsung’s smart TV Tizen platform, complete with built-in streaming apps and content casting functionality. The Premiere delivers a premium, big-screen home entertainment experience while seamlessly blending in.

Innovation Honoree, Home Audio/Visual Components & Accessories: Samsung The Terrace Soundbar – Complementing Samsung’s first outdoor TV, The Terrace Soundbar is best in class IP55-rated for weather resistant durability against water and dust and optimizes sound for an unparalleled outdoor entertainment experience. The sleek, slim Soundbar can be mounted to a wall, or directly to The Terrace TV. The Soundbar delivers powerful, crisp audio. Wherever you are in the backyard, you won’t miss a second of action. Cast audio from your devices or sync your TV and speaker. The Terrace Soundbar’s distortion cancelling technology helps it deliver a deep, clear bass sound from its built-in woofers. Its adaptive sound optimizes content scene-by-scene, making speech clear at low volumes.

Innovation Honoree, Computer Hardware/Components: Samsung SmartSSD™ Computational Storage Drive (CSD) 4TB — Consumer-facing datacenter architecture requires large frequent transfers between the CPU, GPU, SSDs and RAM. SmartSSD CSD gives processing power to the solid state drive itself, to enable concurrent processing of large amounts of information. Based on FPGA and PCIe Gen3 solid state technology, the SmartSSD CSD delivers extremely high performance, outstanding power efficiency and top-notch reliability, for applications targeted at AI analysis, big data and IoT applications.

Innovation Honoree, Embedded Technologies, and Computer Hardware/Components: Samsung uMCP (UFS 3.1 256GB + LPDDR5 12GB) — The first combination of 10nm-class 12GB LPDDR5 mobile DRAM and sixth-generation V-NAND 256GB Universal Flash Storage (3.1), Samsung uMCP represents an industry-leading, more energy efficient step toward greater use of premium high-speed, low-power mobile memory. Samsung’s uMCP also enables commercialization of higher resolution displays such as 4K/6K into mobile devices, and exceptionally smooth multi-tasking.

Innovation Honoree, Health & Wellness: Samsung LM283N+ — Revolutionary indoor lighting solution to help people improve their melatonin level in a way that’s similar to natural lighting. The LM283N+ DAY helps individuals to obtain a higher level of concentration, while LM283N+ NITE enables better sleep, regardless of a light’s color temperature. The LM283N+ can be used in retrofit bulbs for use in existing desk or bedside lamps.

