A 23 year old young man, AI killed himself despite the intervention of the civil defense in the locality of Abbassieh in southern Lebanon, leaving behind a letter in his pocket addressed to his family.

“Better to die once than to die throughout your life”

this information comes at a time when the number of suicides has sharply increased in Lebanon due to the economic crisis, social difficulties but also due to drug shortages, many of which have become unaffordable after the partial lifting of subsidies granted until September by the Bank of Lebanon.

