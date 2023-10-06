Beirut, October 06, 2023: L’Oréal – UNESCO “For Women in Science” celebrates a decade of empowering accomplished female scientists from the Levant region, honoring six young promising scientists from Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Palestine.

The award ceremony took place on Thursday, October 05 2023, at the Middle East Airlines Training Center in Beirut, under the patronage and in the presence of caretaker minister of information in Lebanon Mr. Ziad Makary.

The L’Oreal -UNESCO “For Women in Science” Levant young talents program was launched in Lebanon in 2014, in partnership with the National Council for Scientific Research. Its primary objective is to acknowledge the pivotal role women from Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Palestine, are playing in advancing the development of the Levant region, while also serving as an inspiration to future generations of women, particularly those who may be hesitant about pursuing a career in science. Since its inception, the program has annually honored six young female researchers, highlighting their achievements and providing them with the necessary support to facilitate the completion of their groundbreaking scientific studies.”

Throughout the last ten years, the program has extended its support to more than 60 young female researchers at doctoral postdoctoral levels, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to empowering women in the realm of science. By recognizing, promoting, and encouraging outstanding young women in their scientific journeys, the program remains steadfast in its mission to enhance the presence of women in the scientific arena, foster their advancement into leadership roles, and actively contribute to decision-making processes

The Levant regional program is part of the international “For Women in Science” program, launched in 1998 by the L’Oréal Foundation in partnership with UNESCO. This initiative is built on a deep conviction that “the world needs science, and science needs women”. Over the past 25 years, the program has honored more than 4,100 distinguished female researchers and awarded 127 laureates from over 110 countries. Among these 127 laureates, 5 have subsequently received the Nobel Prize, and 2 others have recently been honored with the Nobel Prize, bringing the total to 7.

On this occasion, H.E. minister Ziad Makary delivered a speech in which he stated “This prestigious annual award elevates women in the field of research, encouraging them to advance and make pioneering scientific achievements that offer effective solutions to health, environmental, and social challenges, both locally and globally”. Makary praised the remarkable success of the Lebanese female researchers, highlighting their ability to succeed and excel despite all difficulties faced over the past four years. He emphasized that Lebanon’s success proves the country’s strong resilience and its ability to overcome challenges, and make an outstanding performance. He concluded “This award represents a beacon of hope, innovation, and a vision for the future”.

From her end, Ms. Emilie Wahab Harb, Managing Director of L’Oréal Liban, extended her congratulations to the winners, and stated: “The L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science program has built a strong foundation in the Levant region over the past decade, but this is just the beginning. 60 young women scientists were rewarded for their exceptional achievements, and this is a source of pride for us.” She concluded by confirming “As we move into the next decade, we are committed to drive systematic change, promote organization success, further empower women and break barriers for our female researchers, championing their aspirations and enabling them to tackle pressing challenges, to take the lead and inspire generations to come.”

Dr. Tamara El Zein, Secretary-General of the National Council for Scientific Research (CNRS) and Head of Jury, emphasized that: “Beyond numbers and percentages, we should keep in mind that unlocking the full potential of Science requires including the talents and creativity of women scientists. Equal representation is mandatory to bring diversity of visions, which is the cornerstone to build a more balanced scientific capital conducting research with positive impact on the whole society.”

The event was presented by journalist Rita Pia Antoun, and attended by prominent political, diplomatic, and social figures, in addition to representatives of academic, scientific and research institutions, as well as NGOs and media outlets.

About the 2023 winners: in this year’s edition, six promising female scientists were selected from a pool of 100 candidates. The program’s dedication to showcasing their achievements and its strong conviction that they serve as role models for countless future generations, ensure a promising future for Science in the Levant region and the world.

“Postdoctoral Researchers”

Dr. Cybel Mehawej, from Lebanon: Assistant Professor at the Lebanese American University. Awarded for her project that aims to uncover new genes responsible of Inborn Errors of Immunity IEI.

Assistant Professor at the Lebanese American University. Awarded for her project that aims to uncover new genes responsible of Inborn Errors of Immunity IEI. Dr. Dereen Najat, from Iraq: Assistant Professor at Sulaimania University . Awarded for her project on non-invasive specific blood tests for early detection of endometriosis.

Assistant Professor at Sulaimania University Awarded for her project on non-invasive specific blood tests for early detection of endometriosis. Dr. Sana Bardaweel, from Jordan: Professor at the University of Jordan. Awarded for her project on developing new treatments for lung cancer, through selective targeting of proteins that encourage tumor growth.

“PhD Students”

Mme Hiyam Ibrahim, from Palestine: PhD student at the Lebanese University. Awarded for her PhD project on developing immersive exergames for postural and balance dysfunction in patients with multiple sclerosis.

PhD student at the Lebanese University. Awarded for her PhD project on developing immersive exergames for postural and balance dysfunction in patients with multiple sclerosis. Mme Joy Elian El Hayek, from Lebanon: PhD student at Saint-Joseph University of Beirut. Awarded for her PhD project on implementing digital dentistry into pediatrics.

PhD student at Saint-Joseph University of Beirut. Awarded for her PhD project on implementing digital dentistry into pediatrics. Mme Rim Wehbe, from Lebanon: PhD student at the American University of Beirut. Awarded for her PhD project on understanding the effects of the bacterial flora on gut cell renewal and immunity in local mosquito species, in order to develop effective and new control strategies.

“For Women in Science” – 25 Years of Commitment: Since 1998, the Fondation L’Oréal, in partnership with UNESCO, has worked to improve the representation of women in scientific careers, remaining strong in the conviction that the world needs science, and science needs women. Since its creation, the “For Women in Science” program supported and raised the profile of 127 laureates and more than 4,000 talented young scientists, both doctoral and post-doctoral candidates, providing research fellowships allocated annually in 110 countries around the world.

About the Regional Program for the Levant region: The L’Oréal-UNESCO “For Women in Science” Levant Fellowship Program was launched in 2014, in partnership with the National Council for Scientific Research (CNRS) in Lebanon. It aims to promote and empower Arab women scientists from the Levant region, namely Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, and Palestine. It acknowledges women scientists’ crucial role in the development of the region.

About Foudation L’Oréal: The Foudation L’Oréal supports women to help them fulfill their full potential, shape their destiny and have a positive impact on society, in three areas of activity: scientific research, inclusive beauty and climate change. Launched in 1998, the L’Oréal-UNESCO “For Women in Science” program is dedicated to accelerating the careers of women scientists and addressing the challenges they face so they can contribute to solving the great challenges of our time. In 24 years, the program has supported more than 4,100 women researchers from over 110 countries. It promotes scientific excellence and seeks to inspire young women to pursue scientific careers. Convinced that beauty contributes to the process of rebuilding oneself, the Fondation L’Oréal helps vulnerable women to improve their self-esteem by giving them access to free beauty and wellbeing treatments. It also promotes access to employment for vulnerable women through high level training in the beauty industry. On average, around 16,000 people benefit from these beauty and wellness treatments annually, and more than 35,000 people have been able to attend dedicated training courses since the launch of the program. Finally, women are victims of ongoing gender inequalities and discrimination, exacerbated by climate change. They are among the first to be affected by the consequences of global warming, yet they are underrepresented in decision-making structures. The Fondation L’Oréal’s Women and Climate program supports women with projects that address climate change and raise awareness of the need for solutions that consider the intersectionality of gender and climate issues.

About UNESCO: Since its establishment in 1945, UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, has worked to create the framework for dialogue among civilizations, cultures and people, based on respect for shared values. UNESCO’s mission is to contribute to the construction of peace, the eradication of poverty, sustainable development and intercultural dialogue through its unique expertise in education, science, culture, communication and information. The organization has two global priorities: Africa and gender equality. UNESCO is the only UN specialized agency with a specific mandate in the sciences, represented by the ‘S’ in its acronym. Through its science-related programs, UNESCO contributes to the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals helps developing countries to build their scientific and technological capacities. It also supports member states in achieving the Millennium Development Goals and developing effective public policies that integrate local and indigenous knowledge systems. Further, UNESCO promotes scientific research and expertise in developing countries. The organization leads several intergovernmental programs on the sustainable management of freshwater, ocean and terrestrial resources, the preservation of biodiversity, and the use of science to combat climate change and disaster risk reduction. With national and regional offices across all continents, UNESCO supports international scientific cooperation and works with many partners at a global, regional and national scale. Through its network of partners, the organization is able to draw on resources, knowledge and expertise to promote its ideals and values, while strengthening the impact and visibility of its action in all its fields of competence.