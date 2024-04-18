Beirut, April 18, 2024 – HORECA Lebanon, the annual hub for the hospitality and foodservice industries, marked its 28th edition at the Seaside Arena in Beirut with a celebration of culinary excellence. The event was a tribute to a remarkable individual whose contributions have left a lasting impact on the culinary and hospitality sectors: and chef Thomas A. Gugler.

Chef Thomas A. Gugler, president of WORLDCHEFS/WACS, was given a Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contributions to the culinary world. Gugler is renowned for his culinary expertise and holds numerous professorships at global universities. He has been honored with 750 diplomas, awards and honors from national and international cooking competitions, underscoring his unmatched skill and dedication to the craft.

Dammous-Salame said: “We applaud the incredible effort chef Thomas has put into upgrading the culinary profession in this part of the world for the last 20 years. Throughout his career, he has touched the lives of so many chefs and has continued to share your passion and expertise with the next generation. The industry is richer because of him.”

In turn, Gugler said: “I am deeply humbled and honored to receive this recognition from HORECA Lebanon. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of chefs worldwide who strive to elevate our profession.”

HORECA Lebanon serves as the annual meeting place for the hospitality and foodservice industries, providing a platform for professionals to connect, share knowledge, and showcase innovative products and services. The event, featuring culinary competitions, masterclasses, and networking opportunities, is a must-attend for anyone in the hospitality sector.

