The chairman of the parliamentary media and telecommunications committee, Hussein Hajj Hassan, revealed that the Banque du Liban refuses to grant the $ 400,000 to $ 500,000 needed to pay for subscriptions to international connections in the Land of the Cedars, including the Internet, this which could result in the suspension of this service by the end of the month.

Thus, if Lebanon pays $ 6 million annually, the Banque du Liban would currently refuse the necessary sums due to the difference between the exchange rate of its Sayrafa electronic platform which closed yesterday at 21,300 LL / USD and that of the market. black which today exceeded the symbolic threshold of 29,000 LL / USD, believing that its losses would then be too important.