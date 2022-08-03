De gauche à droite, Marc Tourelle, maire de Noisy-le-Roi, SE. M. l'ambassadeur du Liban, Rami Adwan, Marie-Hélène Aubert, maire de Jouy-en-Josas et vie présidente du conseil départemental des Yvelines, Jacques Alexis, maire de Bailly et Bertrand Cognard, conseiller départemental des Yvelines

NNA – Renowned Lebanese Maestro and composer, Ihsan Al-Monzer, passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 75, after a struggle with illness.

The deceased music artist will be buried in Rawdat Al- Shahidayn cemetery at 3:00 pm on Wednesday. His family will be welcoming condolences at the deceased’s residence in upper Fanar region after the burial ceremony.

 

 

