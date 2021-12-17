A Hezbollah lawmaker accused the United States Embassy of leading the investigation by Judge Tarek Bitar as part of the ongoing investigations to determine responsibility for the explosion of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate on 4 August 2020.

The deputy Ali al-Mekdad thus questioned the fact that the judge decided to question certain officials and not others, also considering that the dispute with the President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun on this subject no is not essential.

He believes that the head of state is “convinced that everyone should go for questioning, including himself”.

In addition, the deputy of the Shiite movement believes that the judge is preparing a major case against the Amal movement and Hezbollah, a case that could be revealed by the next legislative elections.