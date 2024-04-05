Beirut, March 5, 2024: Amidst some circulating news that might raise concerns among Lebanese consumers regarding the safety of some electric and hybrid vehicles imported through the parallel market, the Association of Automobile Importers (AIA) emphasizes the reliability and safety of these cars. However, this is conditioned by regular maintenance carried out by centers authorized by the manufacturers, thus ensuring their compliance with the required safety standards.

In the same context, AIA confirms that new electric and hybrid cars imported to Lebanon by authorized dealers, directly from the manufacturer or the source, come with a new battery with a lifespan exceeding 8 years. In this regard, the Association urges Lebanese consumers to pay particular attention to the issue of electric and hybrid vehicle batteries, as they differ significantly from those of traditional vehicles. These batteries are manufactured according to different standards, sizes, and specifications determined by the manufacturer to match only the vehicle for which they are made. Additionally, the battery can only be replaced by the manufacturer and with an approved battery. This replacement process is only available if the electric or hybrid vehicle is purchased from a dealer authorized by the global manufacturer.

In conclusion, AIA reiterates its previous statements and the utmost importance for consumers to ensure the presence of the original manufacturer’s warranty before purchasing. Only authorized companies, representing global manufacturers in Lebanon, truly protect consumers through a reliable warranty for batteries approaching 8 years, genuine replacement parts, regular maintenance, electronic system monitoring, and recall campaigns.

•⁠ ⁠End –

About the association: AIA brings together authorized representatives of all global automotive manufacturers in Lebanon. The association aims to raise awareness among Lebanese consumers about their rights, especially their right to request a manufacturer’s warranty at the time of purchase. Since 1923, it has responsibly acted for regulating the market and importation of new vehicles in Lebanon, leveraging the experience of its member companies to serve consumers, ensuring their protection and safety while contributing to sector development.