Beirut, October 19, 2023: The Investment Development Authority of Lebanon (IDAL), represented by its board member Mr. William Charo, participated in the “World Investment Forum”, that was held in Abu Dhabi, from October 16 till October 19, 2023.

Mr. Charo took part in a panel discussion around investment guidelines, during which he underlined the role of soft policies in promoting the investment climate and regional cooperation. Charo further discussed the outcomes of these policies, that have successfully attracted significant and sustainable investments. He emphasized the importance of Lebanon remaining active in the international investment arena, despite the crisis it has been facing for approximately four years.

Moreover, it’s worth mentioning that Mr. Charo was the sole representative of Lebanon at this forum, where he met with various international financial organizations, in addition to government officials from different participating countries in the event.

Communiqué et Annonces
