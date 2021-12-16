The weather conditions will continue to deteriorate tomorrow, with snow from 1,400 meters overnight. In addition, strong winds will parade from this afternoon.
Side temperatures, they are expected to drop on the coast ranging between 12 and 19 degrees, 6 to 9 degrees in the plains and 4 to 9 degrees in the mountains.
