The Meteorological Service of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation indicates that a drop in temperature and rain should arrive tomorrow afternoon in Lebanon. This rain should turn to snow from 2000 meters and then from 1700 meters in the evening. Wind gusts of over 90 km / h will also be felt in northern Lebanon.

This announcement is accompanied by a warning following the possible fall of advertising panels or other objects.

The next few days, heavy rains will hit Lebanon Wednesday afternoon and snow from 2000 meters, always accompanied by a strong wind. The coastline will be affected by waves of more than 4 meters.

Thursday, a relative improvement will take place with a slight drop in temperatures then Lebanon will experience a rise in temperatures from Friday.