Thursday, November 3, 2022: The L’Oréal Professional Products Division, in collaboration with the Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation (LBCF), held its annual “I Took the Cut” event, on October 30, 2022, at ABC Achrafieh. 14 talented professional and renowned hairdressers came with their scissors, having decided to effectively join the initiative, and to actively support women fighting cancer in Lebanon.

This year’s event was marked by the attendance of 105 donors coming from across Lebanon. They counted both women and men, who willingly joined to participate in this 6th edition of the prominent “I Took the Cut”. The hair donation drive was a remarkable success as it collected 23 kilograms of hair, which will allow L’Oréal and LBCF to produce and provide free-of-charge wigs for cancer patients suffering from hair fall due to their medical treatments.

In the same line, it is well-known that fighting cancer has severe effects on patients, whereas an average of 60% of them lose their hair and generally avoid being seen publicly. This lack of normal life conduction deeply affects patients’ self-esteem and confidence, two fundamental psychological resources that are deeply needed to permit them to continue their fight and maintain quality of life. Therefore, this initiative carries a highly significant message consisting of raising awareness about breast cancer and encouraging patients, who are genuine warriors, to continue their battle with courage and decency. Through this modest yet very significant gesture, The L’Oréal Professional Products Division and LBCF intend to simply see a smile on determined patients’ faces.

Mr. Ossama Ogla, General Manager of L’Oréal Professional Division at L’Oréal Middle East stated that: “At L’Oréal, beauty constitutes a major value and a core belief. We are sincerely convinced that we can help fighters face and overcome tremendous challenges, feel better about themselves, and be positive. We believe that such an initiative will undoubtedly help women fighting cancer to overcome negative emotions, while improving their well-being”.

From his end, Dr. Naji Al Saghir, Chairman of LBCF stressed on “the importance of raising awareness and sharing information on the best manners to fighting breast cancer”. He expressed “his pride for this year’s brilliant success, thanking the donors for their generous support, without which the achievement of the associations’ objectives couldn’t be met.”

This L’Oréal event will be surely remembered, with Lebanese donors from all ages gathering from various regions, to heartedly donate 30 centimeters of their hair. With their contribution, many wigs will be offered to cancer patients. This event constitutes a positive action and forms proof that donating as little as a few centimeters of hair can provide both happiness and hope to patients.