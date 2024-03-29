A new holistic approach for the health of the body and soul

For the first time in Lebanon, the Lebanese people are getting ready to be introduced to a forum that brings together beauty, physical and psychological health under one roof in the “Forum de Beirut” spaces, sponsored by the Ministries of Information, Economy and Trade and in partnership with the Lebanese Ministry of Tourism and in the presence of a large number of experts in the field of medicine, public health, and other sectors and companies concerned with the field.

The forum is organized by Ms. Hanadi Dagher and the founding partner, Dr. Jad Nehme (a pioneer in the field of mental and physical health wellness) and Dr. George Aoun (vice president of the forum).

This event will take place over four days from April 18 to 21, 2024 and is an opportunity to achieve a transformative experience for all participants.

The forum includes more than 200 exhibitors, inviting guests to explore the latest trends in caring for the human body and mental health. From cutting-edge products to innovative treatments, participants will have the opportunity to discover new ways to elevate their quality of life in a new way and enhance their well-being and health.

In addition to the participation of exhibitors, the program will include several lectures, rich group discussions, and work sessions that enhance communication opportunities between experts and the Lebanese people attending.

“For the first time in Lebanon, such an event has been organized. Despite the economic situation and the major challenges taking place in the region, we have decided to put Lebanon on the map of international exhibitions in the world of beauty, mental and physical health, to say that our country has great potential and companies at a global level, and we will not be late in presenting all what is beautiful and creative for our people,” says Hanadi Dagher, founder of the forum. She adds: “It is not just a forum, but rather an experience that will inspire and enable individuals to prioritize self-care and adopt a new approach in looking at life and its meanings.”

The founding partner, Dr. Jad Nehme considered that creating this space of exhibitions and forums is an exceptional opportunity provided to visitors to meet doctors and experts in mental and physical health and learn about this new movement in Lebanon that takes on a global character. The forum redefines the role of the doctor and therapist in various fields and his relationship with the patient, moving it to other levels.

He adds: We must approach the concepts of health and disease in a holistic approach and increase awareness that will change many misconceptions. Our goal is to create a space where friends can gather in an atmosphere of fun at the same time full of useful information about human health. It is a forum for experiences, where the visitor travels in a journey of self-discovery, reconciliation with himself, and alleviation of psychological and physical stress, which is considered the primary cause of disease.”

As for Dr. George Aoun, Vice President of the Forum, he considered that focusing on mental health is extremely important, especially in this delicate circumstance that the Lebanese people and all the people of the region are experiencing. It is also an opportunity to raise awareness about the latest research, medicines, modern treatments, modern medical technology and equipment, in addition to exploring a lifestyle that nourishes the mind, body and spirit at the same time, and this is what the forum offers.

Participation in the forum is still available but limited.

