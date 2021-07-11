The 2 power plants of Deir el Ammar in northern Lebanon and Zahrani in southern Lebanon should soon be operational again after the unloading of 2 tankers who were waiting for the payment of the sums necessary for the payment of their goods by the Bank of Lebanon.

This resumption of production should take place this Saturday in Zahrani where the restart of the installations is scheduled for Sunday. Regarding the Deir el Ammar power station, the electricity production units should be operating from this very Saturday.

As a reminder, the Banque du Liban is struggling to grant the necessary credit lines in due time to unload the fuel oil required for power plants and also for motorists, leading to large queues near gas stations which are still open.

