Traffic at Beirut International Airport rose sharply in November, indicates the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, with the daily arrival of more than 7,000 people on average, the majority being Lebanese nationals wishing to find their way back. their loved ones on the occasion of the end of year celebrations.

Thus, traffic would have even increased by 56% in November, reaching 343,004 passengers for this month alone with 155,760 arriving passengers and 186,462 departing passengers. 782 passengers also passed through the AIB to reach other destinations. 3,865,178 people have thus passed through Beirut International Airport since the start of the year, counting 2,209,526 people for the first 11 months of 2020

A total of 3,350 aircraft rotations are also said to have taken place, an increase of 41%.