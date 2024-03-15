Beirut, March 15, 2024: On the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day, The Association of Automobile Importers (AIA), reminds Lebanese consumers of the importance of ensuring the presence of a manufacturer’s warranty with every purchase. This is extremely necessary to protect consumer rights, safety, and investment, and it applies not only to cars but to every purchased item.

In this context, the association urges Lebanese consumers not to purchase any item without ensuring its source and the presence of a manufacturer’s warranty and after-sales service through authorized importers. The association also calls on the Lebanese state and relevant authorities to protect Lebanese consumer rights by enforcing applicable laws, especially the Competition Law, which requires importers to provide all warranties and after-sales guarantees as specified by the manufacturer, in addition to establishing a National Competition Commission, which would be responsible for monitoring fair competition in accordance with the provisions of the Competition Law

About the association

AIA brings together authorized representatives of all global automotive manufacturers in Lebanon. Since 1923, it has responsibly acted for regulating the market and importation of new vehicles in Lebanon, leveraging the experience of its member companies to serve consumers, ensuring their protection and safety while contributing to sector development.