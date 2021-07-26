After the decline of the dollar parity against the Lebanese pound which thus fell from 23,450 LL / USD, it has 2 weeks at less than 17,000 LL / USD on Monday morning, the outgoing Minister of the Economy Raoul Nehmé called the commercial establishments to quickly lower the prices of the goods, “before tomorrow morning at most”, threatening to expose to the most severe sanctions being able to go up to a request of justice to an administrative closure if necessary.

Starting tomorrow, teams from the Ministry of the Economy will have to conduct a series of inspections to verify this drop in the prices of certain foodstuffs.

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Cette publication est également disponible en : Français العربية Deutsch Italiano Español Հայերեն