2 minutes à lire

Estimated net losses of Lebanon’s financial system following a Ponzi business model (1993-2019) according to:

  • The Parliament’s Finance and Budget Committee: – LBP 81 trillion
  • The Government: – LBP 154 trillion
  • The International Monetary Fund (IMF) quoted by the Financial Times: – LBP 170 trillion

Subject to reforms, Lebanon aims to get in total up to $21 billion: $5 billion to $10 billion from the IMF plus $11 billion from the CEDRE (Conférence économique pour le développement du Liban par les réformes et avec les entreprises). 

In 2020, Lebanon’s financial system still had $20 billion in actual dollars (not lollars) in its hands. The Central Bank (Banque du Liban or BdL) being independent and the Banks being non-State-owned, they could have invested a total of $15 billion as follows: $5 billion in gold, $5 billion in bitcoin and $5 billion Amazon stocks.

No need to be an expert to know that gold and bitcoin attract investors during the crises (we can also read expert analysis such as Bloomberg[1]’s one published in January 2020) and that Amazon benefits from lockdowns and from retail sales bans imposed by the European governments (on shops and stores). 

Bitcoin:

  • In March 2020, bitcoin could be bought at $5,000. It is now traded at $28,000. 
  • A $5 billion investment in bitcoin would then be valued now at $28 billion. 

Gold ounce:

  • In January 2020, gold ounce could be bought at $1,500. It is now sold at $1,880 but it was traded during the year at $2,070. 
  • A $5 billion investment in gold ounce would then be valued now above $6 billion. 

Amazon:

  • In January 2020, an Amazon share could be bought at $1,700. It is now sold at $3,300 but it was traded during the year at $3,500. 
  • A $5 billion investment in Amazon stock would then be valued now at about $10 billion. 

These investments could be now valued at almost $44 billion in total while Lebanon’s GBP is about $34 billion according to Bank of America. Lebanon could have then earned in 2020 in total almost $29 billion profit in real dollars without even the support (debt financing!) of the IMF and the CEDRE, just by investing $15 billion out of the $20 billion which remained at that time in the system in actual dollars, not in “lollars”. 

Some may argue that Lebanon needed part or all of these $15 billion but still, BDL and/or the banks could have been more inventive (and do things like above) instead of dreaming about fresh money from abroad while the trust in the Lebanese banking system is broken and restructuring is mandatory.

[1] https://data.bloomberglp.com/professional/sites/10/Bloomberg-Crypto-Outlook-January-2020-edition.pdf.

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Najib Fayad
Najib Fayad
http://www.najibfayad.com
Né à Baabda (Liban) en 1960, Najib Fayad est diplômé d’un MBA du Centre supérieur d’Études Commerciales-Institut Supérieur des Études Commerciales CEC-ISEC (connu sous le nom de "Centre belge") et de la faculté des affaires et des sciences commerciales de l’Université du Saint-Esprit de Kaslik (USEK). Lorsque la guerre éclate en 1975, il n’a que 15 ans mais rejoint le Tanzim pour défendre le Liban. Les combattants de cette organisation sont alors entraînés par des officiers chrétiens de l’armée comme le général Michel Aoun. Il adhère aux idées de Charles Malek, Said Akl, Alfred Murr et May Murr, de l’Ordre libanais maronite de l’abbé Charbel Kassis et de la Ligue maronite de Chaker Abou Sleiman. Il est alors en charge de défendre le front sur la ligne de démarcation au niveau du Musée National, Badaro et Furn el-Chebak. Surnommé “Bull” par les “chabeb” (jeunes combattants), il participe aussi à de célèbres batailles comme Tell el-Zaatar et Zahlé. Il est l’un des premiers à rejoindre les Forces libanaises (FL). Après la bataille de Zahlé, il est nommé à la tête du Groupe Gamma qu’il transforme alors en un véritable think-tank (le premier du Liban) et gouvernement de spécialistes et de l’ombre qui rédige le projet présidentiel de Bachir Gemayel (« État de l’an 2000 ») dans tous les domaines : politique, économique, financier, etc. Aux côtés de l’ancien chef des FL Fouad Abou Nader, du Bureau central de coordination nationale (BCCN) fondé par le Tanzim et du capitaine Boutros Yammine (martyr du 13 octobre 1990), il participe aux manifestations à Baabda contre l’accord de Taëf et l’occupation syrienne. Il fait carrière dans l’industrie du jouet, d’abord au Liban puis à la tête de la stratégie internationale de sociétés américaines, britanniques et surtout françaises ainsi que leur développement en Amérique latine, au Moyen-Orient et en Afrique, n’hésitant pas à entrer sur les marchés russe et chinois avant leurs ouvertures et remportant ainsi de grands succès ayant fait sa renommée internationale dans l’industrie. Il passe la moitié de son temps à parcourir le monde. Il a été décoré de l’Audace Créatrice par le Président français Jacques Chirac et remporte régulièrement le prix annuel du jouet français.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.