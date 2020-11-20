3 minutes à lire

Mia Habis & Omar Rajeh, directors of BIPOD, will open this year’s edition, which takes place in special circumstances and times, through addressing the audience of BIPOD in Lebanon. For the first time the festival will not be organized in Beirut. It will take place from the city of Lyon that embraced their work and welcomed them through its different cultural institutions. The festival will be live streamed in real time from six different cities and will propose, in addition to the live performances, a program of videos, conversations and talks.

BIPOD 2020 | Architecture of a ruined bodyAcknowledging that the first gesture of architectural space is to welcome our human body by offering it a space to live in and a concept to live by, ‘Architecture of a ruined body’ will be the main theme for BIPOD 2020 edition; a series of performances, talks, interviews and conversations questioning the body in moments of crisis and disasters, questioning its remaining possibilities, vulnerabilities, resilience or revolt, and simply its being. BIPOD 2020 in collaboration with Les Subsistances in Lyon, will be streamed in real time on Citerne.live digital platform and will take place from Geneva, Tehran, Madrid, Toulouse, Berlin, and Beirut.There will be two days of performances, talks and conversations from Beirut focusing on the current situation and ways to secure a threatend cultural scene.

LIVE STREAMING IN REAL TIME !25 November – 1 December 2020On Citerne.live

Timing: 7pm (CET) – 8pm (Beirut, Lebanon)

Citerne.live is an interdisciplinary digital performance space aimed at exploring a new artistic medium, rethinking the performing arts scene, and engaging itself in building a longterm strategy for its development and productivity. It proposes an artistic program embracing an urgent discussion about the future and politics of performance-making and forms of presentations. Moreover, it aims to host creators, performers, writers, visual artists, researchers, and philosophers that are engaged in formulating a critical discourse against domination and inequality.

Make sure to sign up and explore the free events of Citerne. Click below for the full program

BIPOD 2020 | CONVERSATIONS AND VIDEO PROGRAM

