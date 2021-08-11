The United States will provide 100 million additional humanitarian aid to Lebanon as part of the conference which took place on August 4, confirms President Joe Biden. Besides the Lebanese population, Syrian refugees should also benefit.

$ 41 million via USAID will go to humanitarian aid, health and in particular support in the face of the COVID19 epidemic.

This aid should thus benefit 400,000 vulnerable people and will be in addition to the 372 million dollars already granted in 2021.

