Internal security forces said they had seized a large quantity of captagon, a synthetic drug, and arrested a number of traffickers on December 8, 2021.

45,815 pills were thus found in the port of a vehicle driven by a Syrian national designated by his initials MF, born in 1994 in the locality of Al Arida in Akkar in northern Lebanon.

The latter would have indicated to have obtained his pills from the Bekaa and would have liked to send them out of Lebanon to a destination not specified by the ISPs.

He has since been referred to the competent judicial authorities.

