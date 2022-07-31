NNA – Head of the Parliamentary Youth and Sports Committee, MP Simon Abi Ramia, congratulated this morning the Lebanese under-18 national basketball team via Twitter, saying: “Once again, the Lebanese basketball proves its superiority. Congratulations to our national team (under 18 years of age) for winning the West Asian Championship. Thanks to every young player. Our hope in you is great. Gratitude remains from the heart to the technical staff, the Basketball Association, and its President, Akram Al-Halabi, the victory-maker!”

=========R.Sh.