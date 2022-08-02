NNA – The British Embassy Beirut is pleased to announce that applications for the UK Government’s flagship Chevening Scholarships programme opened on 2 August. Applicants should apply online via www.chevening.org/apply by 1 Nov 2022.

The scholarship offers full financial support for scholars to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

For eligibility and criteria, please visit Who can apply? | Chevening

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to potential future leaders and individuals from all backgrounds who can demonstrate strong leadership and networking skills. They should have the commitment and skills required to create positive change in their respective field and/or community, and to show how a master’s degree from a UK university would help them achieve that upon their return to their home country.

Lebanese citizens (and Palestinians residing in Lebanon) are eligible to apply under the Lebanon scheme in any subject area. The Lebanon scheme also includes the ‘Rebecca Dykes Chevening Scholarship’ which is offered every year to a woman who wishes to pursue a master’s in an area related to Gender Studies, Peace and Conflict Studies, Development and Human Rights and Refugee and Migration Studies or other similar fields.

For the second consecutive year, the Chevening Siren Associates Scholarship will offer one scholarship to a Lebanese national (or Palestinian national who would be normally resident in Lebanon) and be located there at the time of making an application to an individual who wishes to pursue a master’s in Governance, International Development, Human Rights or Public Financial Management/ Administration at one of the UK’s top 20 universities.

Since the programme was created in 1983, there are over 50,000 Chevening Alumni worldwide. Many of whom have become leaders and innovators, breaking boundaries across a variety of professional fields. There are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2023/2024 academic year, demonstrating the UK’s ongoing commitment towards developing the leaders of tomorrow.

The Chevening Alumni Association in Lebanon consists over 200 alumni members. For eligibility and criteria visitwww.chevening.org/scholarships. You can also contact the British Embassy’s Chevening Officer [email protected]

==================== L.Y