NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Tuesday welcomed at his Ain al-Tineh residence Director-General of the Arab Educational and Scientific Organization, Mohammad Ammar, in the presence of Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Mohammad Wissam El-Mortada.

Ammar briefed Berri on the organization’s work programs and cooperation agreements with Lebanon’s Ministry of Culture.

Berri then welcomed Canadian Ambassador to Lebanon, Chantal Chastenay, who paid him a farewell visit marking the end of her diplomatic mission as her country’s ambassador to Lebanon. The visit had also been an occasion to discuss the general situation, as well as bilateral relations between the two countries.

Speaker Berri also met with Finnish Ambassador to Lebanon, Tarja Fernandez, who paid him a farewell visit marking the end of her diplomatic mission in Lebanon.

Later in the afternoon, Berri had an audience with Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund, former Minister Dr. Jihad Azour, with whom he discussed the general situation, especially the financial and economic situation.

===========R.H.