Beirut, August 10, 2021:

Whilst Lebanon is passing through one of its hardest economic and cultural crises, and the brain drain has been at its highest across all sectors; it is time for local businesses to stand in solidarity and support the Lebanese talent scene. For this purpose, ABC launched “BY the ROOTS”: a unique initiative that instills faith and hope in the hearts of Lebanese designers by offering them a dedicated space to showcase their latest creations.

BY the ROOTS was officially inaugurated on August 9, at ABC Dbayeh Level 1. The event was attended by the Lebanese Media as well as by ABC’s loyal customers who had the opportunity to visit the different booths and shop the diverse local creations on display. More than 100 Lebanese designers are participating in this initiative through fashion, art, homeware, food, and design; proving that the resilience and creativity of the Lebanese people is truly unmatchable

“Lebanon and Lebanese designers are our main source of inspiration behind this initiative,” says Mrs. Diana Fadel, ABC Chairman and CEO. “We at ABC are determined to re-build and recover, we continue to believe in the merit of the Lebanese people and in the potential of our country. We embody this belief through our commitment to our staff and to Lebanese talent; by promoting Lebanese creativity and entrepreneurship throughout our malls. We will continue to nurture the cultural scene of our nation, and we maintain our commitment to bring a world class shopping and entertainment experience to encourage diversity, and bring people together across our outlets.”

#Wear your identity

تسوق لبناني تيبقى لبنان#

For any Lebanese designer who is interested to take part in “By the Roots” kindly contact [email protected]

