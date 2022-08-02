NNA – Caretaker Minister of Communications, Eng. Johnny Al-Corm, on Tuesday welcomed at his ministerial office Swedish Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Desmore, with whom he discussed the situation of the telecommunications sector in Lebanon and means of boosting cooperation between both countries.
===========R.H.
