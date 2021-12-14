The Internal Security Forces announce that a network of counterfeit coins has been dismantled in Mount Lebanon. Four individuals were thus arrested in the districts of Wata al Musaytbeh and Tarik Jadideh in the capital. They were previously the subject of legal proceedings for counterfeiting and counterfeiting.

The latter would thus have targeted certain businesses in order to defraud them. Also seized were $ 9,750 in false denomination of $ 50, vehicles and phones and sim cards.

The suspects reportedly sold goods purchased with the false denominations, including batteries and solar panels, electrical transformers, air conditioners and insulation material in the region of Mar Elias and Ein Remmaneh to the tune of USD 25,000.

They have since been referred to the competent authorities.

